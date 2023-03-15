Share:

D I KHAN - The Counterterrorism Depart­ment (CTD) and the secu­rity forces in a joint intelli­gence-based operation killed two terrorists in the limits of Dera Town Police Station on Tuesday. Regional Police Of­ficer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Af­ridi told reporters that the two terrorists - Akhtar Mu­nir alias Qari Waleed son of Razi Khan, resident of Ban­nu, and Abdul Aziz alias Tal­ha son of Bahadar, resident of Afghanistan (presently re­siding in Kohat) - belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pa­kistan (TTP)- Gandapur Group. He said on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists, the CTD person­nel in coordination with the security forces besieged the area. During the search op­eration, an exchange of fire took place, which resulted in the killing of the terrorists. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, he added. According to po­lice, Akhtar Munir was want­ed to police in 11 cases of terrorism registered against him in Bannu and Dera Is­mail Khan. Similarly, Abdul Aziz was wanted to the Dera Police in three heinous cas­es and to the Kohat Police in four cases.