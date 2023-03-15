Share:

MULTAN - Information Officer and Spokesperson of US Consulate Lahore, Karl Rogers stressed the need of imparting train­ing to university faculty so that they could deliver in accor­dance with modern trends.

He said that every city was recognised by its history and culture and Multan has its own recognition. He was talking to BZU Pro-VC, Dr Mu­hammad Ali, during a meet­ing with him at his office here. Mr Rogers heaped praise on Bahauddin Zakariya Univer­sity (BZU) for its meritorious services to the region.

The IO stated that it was his maiden visit to Multan and he was delighted to tour BZU.

BZU Pro-VC, Dr Muhamamd Ali, briefed him about the on­going and near-future develop­ment projects. He shed light on the light educational services of the varsity. Pak-US Alumni Head, Nasir Jamal, English Lan­guage specialist, Muhammad Iqbal, Lincoln Inn Corner Coor­dinator, Sadia Hanif, and others were present. Later, Mr Rogers paid a visit to Lincoln Inn Cor­ner and had an informal chit-chat with the students.