LAHORE-US Soy recently celebrated over 25 years of partnership with the Pakistani agriculture and poultry industry in March 2023. U.S. Soy formally established a trade relationship with Pakistan in 1996, which developed through multiple exchange visits between the representatives of the two countries.

“For over 25 years, we have established a successful and mutually beneficial relationship with the agriculture and poultry industry in Pakistan. As the country navigates to meet its goals of food and nutrition security, U.S. Soy will continue to partner and support the community in this endeavor. U.S. Soy collaborates with the entire ecosystem and value chain in Pakistan providing professional and technical support, conducting animal feeding experiments, holding seminars to facilitate knowledge exchange to create value from U. S. Soybean and soy components. Additionally, U.S. Soy fully supports the establishment of a science based regulatory system to link Pakistan with global international trade,” said Kevin Roepke, Regional Director, South Asia & Sub-Sahara Africa, U. S. Soybean Export Council.

Pakistan’s trade with the United States is expected to grow in the coming years as per various reports and data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other official bodies. Pakistan and United States have a strong economic and commercial relationship with robust two-way trade and Pakistan is one of United States’ largest trading partners. “Back in the early 1980s, K&N along with Sind Feeds, Mehran Feeds and Pak Feed Industries imported the first consignment of U.S. soybean meal. At that time, cotton seed and rapeseed were being used as the main feed ingredient both of which have anti-nutritional factors. Poultry performance was not optimal. We worked tirelessly to lift Pakistan’s ban on imported soybean meal in the 1980s and witnessed the performance of our chickens improve substantially. With the help of U.S. Soybeans, Pakistan’s poultry sector expanded exponentially over decades to meet the growing demand for protein,” said Khalil Sattar, Chief Executive of K&N’s and Patron in Chief of the PPA.