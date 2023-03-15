Share:

LAHORE - Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Di­rector General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mu­tual interest and boost trade with each other. Both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote the trade of safe and healthy food.

On the occasion, the Head of Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep and PFA Additional Di­rector General Ahad Dogar were also present. Meanwhile, Viet­nam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Phong assured that Vietnam will provide a favourable environ­ment to traders for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam. He said that Vietnam has been pro­viding green tea, black coffee and seafood to Pakistan.

The director general said that problems faced by Vietnam sea­food will be resolved after the technical review. Meanwhile, he directed officials to convene a meeting in this regard. He said that PFA will provide a favourable business environment to other countries including Vietnam ac­cording to the standards of PFA. “We’re thrilled about such a posi­tive engagement between the two nations,” he said.

At the end, PFA DG Muddas­sir Malik presented a souvenir to Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong.