1100 motorcycle rickshaws registered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Arooj Fatima on Thursday said that under the Pun­jab government’s directives, the process of regis­tration of illegal motorcycle rickshaws is under­way. So far, 1100 rickshaws have been registered in Bahawalpur, she said. The Secretary RTA urged the motorcycle rickshaw owners and drivers to take advantage of this final opportunity and immediate­ly register their motorcycle rickshaws. For registra­tion, they need to bring a copy of the motorcycle’s registration, a copy of their identity card, and two passport-sized photos to the special registration center established at the AC Terminal General Bus Stand, she added. She warned that legal action would be taken against unregistered rickshaws.

BWMC CHAIRMAN VISITS UC 10 TOINSPECT CLEANLINESS DRIVE

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Engineer Akbar Khan has said that the Clean Punjab Campaign is a com­mendable initiative by the Punjab government to im­prove the cleanliness situation in cities. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company is working diligently to keep Bahawalpur clean. He made these remarks during a visit to the camp set up at Union Council 10 as part of the Clean Punjab Campaign. Secretary BWMC Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Operations Manager Imtiazullah, and Assistant Operations Manager Amir Ismail were also present. The Opera­tions Manager briefed the Board Chairman on the ongoing cleanliness operation in Bahawalpur. The company has completed cleanliness operations in 10 Union Councils and has removed a total of 1700 tons of waste. Chairman Engineer Akbar Khan, along with Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiazullah and Secretary Muhammad Azam Kanju, visited the areas of Union Council 10 including Satellite Town, Sajid Awan Colony, Muslim Town, Bihari Colony, and Bashir Town, to assess the cleanliness operation.