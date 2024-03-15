12 more price control magistrates appointed

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali appointed 12 more price control magistrates in the district to bring more im­provement in action against profiteers and hoarders. In a statement issued on Thurs­day, the deputy commission­er said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive crackdown was continued in the dis­trict to prevent profiteering to ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates. He said that offer­ing maximum relief to the masses was a top priority of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price con­trol magistrates checked 1394 shops on Wednesday and arrested 20 shopkeep­ers. The officers registered FIRs against 23 more be­sides imposing fine of Rs 351,000 over profiteering, the meeting briefed.