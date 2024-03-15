Friday, March 15, 2024
156,952 ration bags distributed in Rawalpindi division

APP
March 15, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  As many as 156,952 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people in Rawal­pindi division under Negahban Ramadan Package, said Com­missioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.

He informed that 48,486 ra­tion bags were distributed in Rawalpindi district, 47,722 in Attock, 21,310 in Jhelum, 36,438 in Chakwal and 2,996 in Mur­ree district. The Commissioner also instructed the officers con­cerned to remain busy in the field in day time and attend the divisional coordination meeting to be held at 8 PM daily. The pur­pose of holding a late night meet­ing is to review the every day’s performance and set the targets for the next day, he added. He further said that so far 156,952 deserving families had been pro­vided ration bags at their door steps across the division.

There should be no complaints of cluster distribution anywhere, the Commissioner directed and said that along with the ration package distribution, the pro­cess of verification of the rest of the beneficiaries should also be completed as soon as possible. 

In addition to the Ramadan model market, implementation of the official price list should also be ensured in the open mar­ket as well, he said.

