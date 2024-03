MANILA - Two people have died in a fire that engulfed over 50 houses in Mandaluy­ong City, Metro Manila, the Bureau of Fire Pro­tection said Thursday. Firefighter Jess Law­rence Acoba told report­ers that the victims were trapped in the flame that broke out at around 11:53 p.m. local time on Wednesday. He said one of the victims is a female, and the other one has yet to be identified. It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish the blaze.