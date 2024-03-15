2 rape accused shot dead by accomplices

ATTOCK - Two rape accused shot dead by their accomplices during police encounter in the limits of Jand police station. The dead bodies were later handed over to their relatives after completing legal formalities. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused who fled from the scene. As per the press release, Zafar Iqbal r/o Attock told City Police Station Attock City that his niece ZK student of tenth class left home at 07:30 am to go to school by a rickshaw, returned home late and seemed worried and upset. ZK told her mother that rickshaw driver Muhammad Fayyaz and his accomplice Muhammad Kamran kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her to a deserted place near the shrine of Bani Baba, raped her at gunpoint and escaped. Police after medical examination of the victim girl registered an FIR and started investigation. Last day on a tip off, a police party during night raided a hide out in the jurisdiction of Jand police station where both the accused along with their two other accomplices were present. On seeing police, the accused started firing and because of dark, both the accused were shot dead by their own accomplices who escaped taking advantage of the darkness. Police party luckily remained unhurt. Later, both the dead bodies were handed over to their relatives after completing formalities. Jand police have registered an FIR against two of the accused who escaped from the crime scene.