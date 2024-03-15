295K families receive ration bags in DG Khan division

DERA GHAZI KHAN - District administra­tions of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaf­fargarh districts have distrib­uted ration bags among over­all 295,000 families in their respective areas so far under supervision of divisional ad­ministration. Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Thursday human re­source has been reinforced and number of vehicles in­creased to distribute all the 754,401 ration bags among deserving families as soon as possible. Every ration bag is being registered on the online dashboard and only registered families would get ration bags under Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramzan Nigehban Package. Commissioner said that the 18-kg package comprises 10 kilogram wheat flour (Atta), and two kilogram each of sugar, gram flour (Besan), rice and Ghee.