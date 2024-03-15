60 migrants die in dinghy in Mediterranean, survivors say

ZAWIYA, LIBYA - At least 60 migrants have died after a rubber dinghy ran into trouble in the Med­iterranean Sea, according to survivors. The 25 survi­vors were picked up by the Ocean Viking, a vessel op­erated by the humanitarian group SOS Méditerranée. They told their rescuers that they had set off from Zawiya on the Libyan coast seven days before being rescued. The engine of the dinghy broke down after three days, leaving the boat adrift without food or wa­ter. The survivors said that the victims included wom­en and at least one child. SOS Méditerranée said the Ocean Viking team had spotted the dinghy with binoculars on Wednesday and had staged a medical evacuation in co-operation with Italian coast guards.

It said the survivors were “in very weak health con­dition” and were all under medical care. Two of them, who were unconscious and in critical condition, had been flown to Sicily by he­licopter for further treat­ment, the group added. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said last week that 2023 was the deadliest year for mi­grants since records began a decade ago, with at least 8,565 people dying on mi­gration routes worldwide. The UN agency said the fig­ure was 20% up on the year before. Its report found that the Mediterranean crossing continued to be the most dangerous journey, with at least 3,129 deaths and dis­appearances during 2023 - the highest toll since 2017.