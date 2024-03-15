Accountability Court grants bail to Hassan, Hussain

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court yesterday suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, the sons of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, in the Al-Azizia, Avenfiled, and Flagship ref­erences and approved their bail pleas.

They were the co-accused of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and others in these referenced filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Hassan and Husain appeared in the court of Judge Nasir Javed Rana who heard their pleas seeking withdrawal of perpetual warrants of ar­rest issued to them in the NAB grafts cases.

Advocate Qazi Misbah ul Hassan, the attor­ney of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, argued before the court that the references filed by NAB were quashed by IHC and accused Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted in all the references. No new evidence has been added to the references. Hassan and Hus­sain Nawaz have surrendered before the court and are ready to face court. After listening to the argu­ments, the judge suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of Hassan and Hussain, ordered exemp­tion from attendance, and adjourned the hearing till today. He also sent notices to NAB prosecutors to bring the case files and argue today whether they have fresh evidence or not. Later, talking to me­dia, Hussain Nawaz said that free and fair justice is a fundamental right of every person. “I’m neither a politician nor a part of PML-N and but will still ask them to make a fruitful system of justice where ev­eryone can get justice.” He explained that he didn’t meet Judge Arshad Malik in Madina in the past and media shouldn’t speculate this.