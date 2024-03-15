Ahmed Baig earns historic international golf glory for Pakistan

Ahmed Baig has clinched Pakistan's first international golf triumph in over a quarter of a century at the Asian Development Tour. His outstanding performance at the Lexus Invitational in The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram, Vietnam, marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan in the international golf arena.

Baig, who embarked on the final day trailing by three shots and positioned three flights behind the leaders, orchestrated a masterful comeback, sinking five birdies in a remarkable run and making the turn at 30. His round, punctuated by an overall score of -7 and a final card of 65, was a blend of precision and grace, culminating in his inaugural international victory despite a bogey on the last hole.

Reflecting on his triumph, Baig shared, “It was an incredible day, almost like a dream. Starting with a long putt on the fourth for birdie and then continuing that momentum was just surreal.”

This victory follows Baig's recent successes at the Rumanza Open in Multan and the JA Zaman Memorial in Lahore, showcasing his dominance and consistency in the sport. His ability to navigate the challenging winds, which had unsettled the overnight leaders, underscores his skill and mental fortitude.

Aahyan Mumtaz, organizer of the JA Zaman Memorial, lauded Baig's victory, saying, “This is not just a personal achievement for Ahmed but a landmark moment for golf in Pakistan. We're hopeful this victory will inspire more athletes and attract international attention to our golf scene.”

He noted that discussions are underway for hosting an international ADT tournament in Pakistan next year, and Baig's victory serves as a strong endorsement for such initiatives. Baig's win at the outset of this year's calendar champions the national cause, setting a hopeful and ambitious tone for the future of Pakistani golf.