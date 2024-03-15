Aleem Khan urges swift privatisation to revitalise economy

ISLAMABAD - Federal Pri­vatisation and Board of Invest­ment Min­ister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the present circumstances of the economy, 15 to 20 institutions must be privatised immediately.

He added that loss-making institutions are like termite for economy as it is the na­tional capital and exchequer which is being wasted every year for which there is no so­lution or cure. Federal Min­ister Abdul Aleem Khan in­dicated that deficit of PIA for the last 5 years is Rs500 billion which has no justification. He expressed these views outside the Parliament on Thursday, af­ter casting his vote for Senate.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that privatisation of loss-making institutions is not a matter of convincing anyone, but it is a question of the survival of our country’s economy and deci­sion must be made including Steel Mill. In response to a question related to investment, the minister said that Pakistan has great opportunities to at­tract local and foreign inves­tors, which should be utilised at all costs. While discussing the country’s political situa­tion, Federal Minister Abdul Al­eem Khan welcomed the meet­ing of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ganda­pur with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He said, “We have a lot of time for politics which we can do in the next five, ten years, but the current five years tenure is most important to solve the country’s problems because if this time is lost then we will have very few options.” Federal Minister for Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Al­eem Khan said that cars were allocated for him as minister from both the departments which he did not availed; simi­larly, he will not be taking other government benefits including salary and also beer expenses of meetings and guests in his office from his own pocket.

Meanwhile, MinisterAbdul Aleem Khan held a consulta­tive meeting with the financial advisors for privatisation of PIACL. The financial advisors, a consortium led by Earnest and Young, briefed the minis­ter regarding the progress to date and the future course of action for the divestment of PIACL. The minister was ap­prised of the restructuring and segregation plan being car­ried out as per approval of the cabinet besides the timelines for the privatisation of PIACL. The minister appreciated the progress made so far and is­sued necessary instructions for speeding up of the process. The minister noted that PIA is a tre­mendous investment opportu­nity for any prospective buyer given the legacy, goodwill and the potential of the airline. The Secretary, Privatisation Divi­sion, Mr Jawad Paul and Secre­tary, Privatisation Commission, Mr Usman Akhtar Bajwa were also present in the meeting.