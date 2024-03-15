Anti-Muslim citizenship law exposes India’s sinister agenda: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday denounced im­plementation of India’s controver­sial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), labelling it discriminatory and divisive. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the CAA, highlighting its discriminatory nature which segre­gates individuals based on their re­ligious beliefs.

The controversial Act, which was an amendment to the 1955 Citizen­ship Act, was first introduced in the parliament in July 2016 and passed in December 2019.

Before the CAA, any foreign na­tional seeking Indian citizenship through naturalisation needed to have spent 11 years in India to be­come eligible.

The CAA expedites Indian citizen­ship applications of Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who entered India from Muslim-ma­jority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014. They become eligible for citizenship in five years. Applicants from these faiths are eligible even if they are cur­rently living in India without valid vi­sas or other required paperwork.

Baloch emphasized that the leg­islation operates on the misguided notion that minorities face persecu­tion in Muslim-majority countries of the region, portraying India as a sanctuary for them. She pointed to the escalating wave of Hindut­va ideology under India’s BJP gov­ernment, attributing it to the rapid marginalization of Muslims and oth­er minority groups in the country.

Baloch asserted that such dis­criminatory measures expose In­dia’s agenda to transform into a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation).

The spokesperson urged Indian authorities to cease the targeted victimization and systematic mar­ginalization of minorities, citing re­cent calls by a group of UN special rapporteurs for corrective actions to safeguard human rights and mi­nority communities ahead of In­dia’s national elections.