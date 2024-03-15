ASP appeals citizens to keep close eye on their surroundings

SUKKUR - ASP Sukkur city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Thursday appealed to the citizens to keep a close eye on their surroundings and report suspicious and evil-doers to Rescue 15, the local police sta­tion or the Police control room. He said that secu­rity was being ensured at all levels without dis­crimination and especially protecting the lives and goods of minorities in the Ramzan.

While talking to citizens during his visit to a busy market of Sukkur city, the ASP said all citizens should play a coherent role in religious harmony, adding that all necessary resources were being employed to provide a peaceful environment to the people. He said that squads of Elite Force, la­dies police and personnel of Special Branch were patrolling continuously, while the duty of traffic police personnel assigned to keep the traffic sys­tem moving smooth manner.