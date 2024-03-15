Biden blasts ‘loser’ Trump as campaign slugfest intensifies

MILWAUKEE - President Joe Biden needled “loser” Donald Trump Thursday, in his first battle ground cam­paign stop since the two rivals secured their parties’ nominations for what promises to be one of the most rancorous elections in US history. Speaking to supporters in Milwaukee in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, the Demo­crat also blasted his hard-right Republican nem­esis for describing immigrants as “vermin.”

The return to the campaign trail came a day after incumbent Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, both won enough delegates to clinch their parties’ nominations for a rematch in November.

“A lot of you helped me in 2020 and we made sure he was a loser. And we’re going to make sure that happens again, right?” Biden told local sup­porters and volunteers in Milwaukee -- the same city where Trump and his party will hold the Re­publican National Convention in July.

Biden has taken to repeatedly calling Trump a loser, knowing it rankles the defeated former pres­ident, who still refuses to acknowledge he lost four years ago. Wisconsin and Michigan, which Biden will visit on Thursday, were among the crucial states he flipped from Trump in their 2020 show­down and needs to win again to secure a second term. Biden took on Trump over immigration, a key issue in the election with the Republican resorting to increasingly hardline rhetoric as he bashes the Democrat over record numbers of people crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.