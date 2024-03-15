Bournemouth hit back from three goals down to stun Luton

BOURNEMOUTH - Luton Town squandered a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 at Bour­nemouth as they blew their chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone on Wednesday. It looked so good for Luton on an emotional night on the south coast as first-half goals by Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley put them in complete control. That scoreline would have lifted Luton above Nottingham Forest into 17th place but Bournemouth, who were booed off at halftime were trans­formed after the interval. Dominic Solanke struck immediately after the break and the hosts were level by the 65th minute thanks to goals by Illia Zabarnyi and Antoine Se­menyo. Luton were reeling and there was a sense of inevitability about Semenyo netting the winner in the 83rd minute.

The game was re-scheduled af­ter the initial fixture was aban­doned after 59 minutes in De­cember when Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Lockyer, whose photo adorned Bournemouth’s match-day programme, was present on Wednesday and received a stand­ing ovation before kickoff as he met the medics who saved his life.

Luton remain in 18th place with 21 points from 28 games, three points behind Nottingham Forest who they host at the weekend in a crunch relegation battle. “It’s going to hurt but we have to pick our­selves up. We have another huge game in a few days time and we’ve got no other option but to pick our­selves up and go again,” downbeat Luton manager Rob Edwards said. “We are not out of this fight. We are three points behind the team above us and our job is to try and win the game on Saturday.” The focus was all on Lockyer before kickoff as he returned to the stadium where he almost lost his life. “I am quite numb to the whole thing but being back here, I came into the tunnel area and saw the paramedics that saved my life,” Lockyer said. “I rec­ognised them straight away.

Lockyer, who had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest, was up applauding when Chong headed in after eight minutes from Jordan Clark’s cross as Luton start­ed fast. Chong was involved again in the 31st minute when his astute pass found Alfie Doughty who then teed up Ogbene to make it 2-0. And when Barkley finished superbly on the stroke of halftime Luton were in dreamland.

Bournemouth were sent out early for the second half by man­ager Andoni Iraola and they gave themselves a lifeline when Solanke spun away from Daiki Hashioka after some deft control and dinked the ball into the net for his 15th league goal of the season. All four sides of the stadium broke into ap­plause in the 59th minute in respect of Lockyer but at almost the same moment Zabarnyi bundled in Bour­nemouth’s second. A couple of min­utes later Semenyo cut in to lash a low shot past Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski and it was Semenyo who completed an incredible comeback with another powerful finish as Lu­ton’s defence crumbled.