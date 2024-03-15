BPA pivotal for business growth: Zeeshan

KARACHI - BitAffix, a leading innovator in the technology landscape, high­lighted the strategic importation of Business Process Automation (BPA) and its pivotal role in fos­tering business growth. Zeeshan Bukhari, Co-founder of BitAffix, elucidated on the symbiotic rela­tionship between BPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and innovation at “Digital Transformation with AI-Driven Automation” at a local hotel in Karachi the last month.

He through his presentation at the event, which was attended by over 200 top-tier IT profession­als in Karachi, emphasised on the collective impact of BPA, AI, and innovation on elevating op­erational efficiency and driving success of businesses. “In an era where technological advance­ments shape the future of indus­tries, BitAffix stands as a trail­blaser, spearheading innovative applications of AI,” said Bukhari.

He added that this event un­derscored BitAffix’s commit­ment to empowering businesses by providing invaluable insights into the transformative potential of BPA and cutting-edge tech­nologies as BitAffix is a pioneer­ing force in the realm of business automation, offering a transfor­mative low-code enterprise plat­form. With a mission to simplify operations and streamline work­flows, he added, BitAffix empow­ers organisations to embrace innovation without the need for extensive coding expertise.

“Through its intuitive inter­face and robust features, BitAffix enables seamless integration of document management, work­flow automation, and efficient collaboration,” said Bukhari. He said that BitAffix is dedicated to expanding its marketplace within the platform, envision­ing a rich ecosystem of over 35 Apps and 50 Integrators.