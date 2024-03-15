BPA pivotal for business growth: Zeeshan

KARACHI - BitAffix, a leading innovator in the technology landscape, highlighted the strategic importation of Business Process Automation (BPA) and its pivotal role in fostering business growth. Zeeshan Bukhari, Co-founder of BitAffix, elucidated on the symbiotic relationship between BPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and innovation at “Digital Transformation with AI-Driven Automation” at a local hotel in Karachi the last month.
He through his presentation at the event, which was attended by over 200 top-tier IT professionals in Karachi, emphasised on the collective impact of BPA, AI, and innovation on elevating operational efficiency and driving success of businesses. “In an era where technological advancements shape the future of industries, BitAffix stands as a trailblaser, spearheading innovative applications of AI,” said Bukhari.
He added that this event underscored BitAffix’s commitment to empowering businesses by providing invaluable insights into the transformative potential of BPA and cutting-edge technologies as BitAffix is a pioneering force in the realm of business automation, offering a transformative low-code enterprise platform. With a mission to simplify operations and streamline workflows, he added, BitAffix empowers organisations to embrace innovation without the need for extensive coding expertise.
“Through its intuitive interface and robust features, BitAffix enables seamless integration of document management, workflow automation, and efficient collaboration,” said Bukhari. He said that BitAffix is dedicated to expanding its marketplace within the platform, envisioning a rich ecosystem of over 35 Apps and 50 Integrators.