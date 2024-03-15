British police drop terrorism case against Adil Raja citing lack of evidence

Authorities at the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have dismissed the case of terrorism against social media activist and former Pakistani army officer Adil Raja due to a lack of evidence, it is learned.

According to sources, the evidence of Raja's involvement in terrorist activities, for which he was arrested in Britain under Section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000, is insufficient.

Raja, a YouTuber and supporter of the PTI founder, was arrested on June 12 last year by Thames Valley Police's CTPSE operatives on charges related to terrorism during violent riots on May 9 [in Pakistan].

Raja was arrested a month after the violent riots of May 9.

Sources said that Raja was arrested for inciting a non-British individual to work outside Britain. However, the police decided to release the former military officer "without any charges" after an investigation.

A police source added that the Counter Terrorism Division decided to close the investigation after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) due to "insufficient evidence" to pursue a case against Raja.