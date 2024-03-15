By-polls: Ruling alliance wins 5 out of 6 Senate seats

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/QUETTA - Joint candidate of the ruling coalition Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani regained the Senate seat from the federal capital on Thursday by defeating Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban.

According to unofficial results, out of the total 301 votes polled, Yousuf Gillani bagged 204 votes, while his rival Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban received 88 votes. Nine votes were rejected. The seat was fallen vacant fol­lowing the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as a Member National Assembly in the February 8 general elections from Multan.

In Sindh, the Returning Officer for Senate by election, Sharifullah on Thursday announced result of the polls held on two vacant seats in Sindh Assembly and declared both candidates of Pakisan People’s Par­ty Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro as winners. According to result, Pakistan Poeples Party candidate Jam Saifullah Dharejo secured 58 and Aslam Abro obtained 57 votes while Suni Itehad Council’s candidates Na­zirullah and Shazia Sohail secured only 4 votes each.

Also, Abdul Qudus Bizenjo of Pa­kistan Peoples Party, Dostain Dom­ki of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Abdul Shakoor Ghibzai of Jameat Ulema-e-Islam were elected senators in the polling held for three vacant seats of the Senate of Pakistan. The polling for by-elections on three va­cant Senate seats of Balochistan held at the Balochistan Assembly here on Thursday. Provincial Election Com­missioner Mohammad Farid Afridi was appointed the returning officer.

As many as 61 parliamentarians ex­ercised their right to choose the sena­tors for the upper house.

As per results announced by the election commission, Qudus Bizenjo obtained 23 votes and won the senate seat, Dostain Domki clinched 17 votes and Abdul Shakoor Ghibzai as 16. BAP’s Mubeen Khilji bagged 5 votes.

The senate seats were declared va­cant after Sarfaraz Bugti, Maulana Abdul Ghafoof Haidri and Agha Umer Ahmed Zai left the senate after they decided to contest the general polls.

It may be recalled that overall sev­en candidates were in the run for the three vacant seats of the senate from Balochistan. The polling for the sen­ate vacant seats started at 9am and continued till 4pm.

Pakistan Peoples Party Thursday won a majority of Senate seats, four out of six, in the by-polls with former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani clinching a seat from Islamabad as he eyes the slot of chairman of the Upper House of the parliament.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan on Thursday formal­ly issued a schedule for holding elec­tions on 48 vacant Senate seats on April 2. According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted on March 15 and 16, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out till March 19.

Similarly, appeals against the accep­tance or rejection of nomination pa­pers will be disposed of by March 25 while the final list of candidates will be published on March 27. Polling will be held from 9am to 4pm.