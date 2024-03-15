Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools

MULTAN - Wholesale Medicines Mar­ket office bearers urged upon health authorities to launch a crackdown against unregistered and smuggled drugs and surgical tools in the market which are posing threat to human lives.

Talking to this news agen­cy, president Wholesale Med­icine Market, Slaman Khan Khogani and General Sec­retary, Sheikh Muhammad Faisal Rehman informed that owing to no check and bal­ance from the authorities concerned the business was in full swing in the market and they were ready to ex­tend every type of coopera­tion for its eradication.They stated that drugs are like a catamenial, Intravenous (IV) cannula, including switchers, catkit and most of the surgi­cal tools were unregistered and smuggled adding that even Pyodine is being manu­factured and labeled with lo­cal companies names. They informed that authorities should immediately spring into action against all those who are found involved in this business in the whole­sale market and added that they would not tolerate any individual or company any­more. They also appealed to the govt to revise the recent permitted raise in the rates of the medicines as they had gone out of reach of com­moners. Treatment of the ailments has become very difficult for the people, they said and added that the government should review the policy on compassion­ate grounds.

WASA DISCONNECTS399 CONNECTIONSOF DEFAULTERS

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams dis­connected 399 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs 11.6 million in three days.

This was stated in a meet­ing held under supervision of Deputy Managing Direc­tor Engineering and chair­man recovery committee Jawad Kaleemullah to re­view the performance of re­covery section. He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnec­tion drive. He ordered to de­tect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.