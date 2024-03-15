CCP authorises acquisition of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank by Dutch company

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of Ad­vans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited by a Dutch-based holding company, MNT–Halan Pak BV. This transaction marks a sig­nificant development in the microfinance banking sector of Pakistan.

MNT – Halan Pak BV is a holding compa­ny incorporated in the Netherlands, with a presence in Pakistan through its subsidiar­ies, Halan Wallet (Private) Limited and Ha­lan Finance Limited. On the other hand, Ad­vans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited is a public limited company operating in the microfinance banking sector of Pakistan.

The acquisition involves the purchase of 100 percent shareholding of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited from Advans SA SICAR, a Luxembourg-based financial services company. Following a thorough review of the pre-merger ap­plication, the CCP determined that there are no overlaps between the merging parties, and the market conditions will remain unchanged post-merger.