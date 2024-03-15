CEC not being made ambassador, clarifies ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday re­futed the allegations regarding the planned appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as an am­bassador. In a statement, the ECP spokesperson clarified that neither the government had extended any such offer nor does it harbour any inten­tion to do so. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikan­dar Sultan Raja embarked on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Moscow gov­ernment. The purpose of the visit is to observe the Russian presidential elections 2024. The ECP clarified that Chief Election Commissioner Sikan­dar Sultan Raja will continue to serve his term in the coun­try and has no intentions of seeking any overseas assign­ment. The spokesperson also warned of legal repercussions against those propagating un­founded rumours, asserting that the commission is pre­pared to take a decisive action against such malicious misin­formation.