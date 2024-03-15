CEC not being made ambassador, clarifies ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday refuted the allegations regarding the planned appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as an ambassador. In a statement, the ECP spokesperson clarified that neither the government had extended any such offer nor does it harbour any intention to do so. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja embarked on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Moscow government. The purpose of the visit is to observe the Russian presidential elections 2024. The ECP clarified that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will continue to serve his term in the country and has no intentions of seeking any overseas assignment. The spokesperson also warned of legal repercussions against those propagating unfounded rumours, asserting that the commission is prepared to take a decisive action against such malicious misinformation.