CEC Raja not seeking any overseas assignment, clarifies ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted the rumour suggesting that the chief election commissioner is being appointed as an ambassador in a foreign country.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ECP dismissed the rumour as entirely baseless.

The statement clarified that neither has the government extended any such offer to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja nor does he have any intention to pursue such an opportunity.

It further underscored that he intends to remain in his country even after completing his tenure and is not seeking any overseas assignment.

The ECP warned against the dissemination of such rumors, stating that those responsible for creating or spreading them would face legal consequences if they fail to demonstrate responsibility.

The statement underscored that the chief election commissioner is well-equipped to deal with such miscreants. The ECP emphasised the falsity of the rumour and warned against its propagation, signaling potential legal action against those involved in its spread.