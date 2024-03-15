Celebrating Ramadan, PNCA’s calligraphy exhibition unveiled

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday unveiled a captivating Art Exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad. The exhibition features an array of exquisite calligraphic artworks from PNCA’s Permanent Collection, Director PR Bilal Karim said while talking to APP. The art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of calligraphy as they explore works by renowned Masters such as Sadequain, Ahmed Khan, Hanif Ramay, Rana Riaz, Aslam Kamal, and Amin Gulgee. The exhibition boasts a rich tapestry of traditional calligraphy by artists like Elahi Buksh Matee, Nasir Khan Seemab, Azeem Iqbal, Shabbir Zia, and Humayun Bangash, among others. The visitors are treated to a diverse range of mediums and techniques, showcasing the versatility and creativity inherent in calligraphic artistry from classical styles to contemporary interpretations, the exhibition offers something for every discerning viewer. The exhibition is not just a fleeting experience, it is a journey that extends throughout the month of Ramazan.