Friday, March 15, 2024
Celebrating Ramadan, PNCA’s calligraphy exhibition unveiled

APP
March 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD   -   The Paki­stan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday un­veiled a captivating Art Exhibi­tion at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad. The exhibition features an array of exquisite calligraphic artworks from PNCA’s Permanent Collec­tion, Director PR Bilal Karim said while talking to APP. The art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the mesmeriz­ing world of calligraphy as they explore works by renowned Masters such as Sadequain, Ahmed Khan, Hanif Ramay, Rana Riaz, Aslam Kamal, and Amin Gulgee. The exhibition boasts a rich tapestry of tra­ditional calligraphy by artists like Elahi Buksh Matee, Nasir Khan Seemab, Azeem Iqbal, Shabbir Zia, and Humayun Bangash, among others. The visitors are treated to a diverse range of mediums and tech­niques, showcasing the versa­tility and creativity inherent in calligraphic artistry from classical styles to contempo­rary interpretations, the ex­hibition offers something for every discerning viewer. The exhibition is not just a fleeting experience, it is a journey that extends throughout the month of Ramazan.

