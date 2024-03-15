China attacks ‘bandit logic’ of US House vote

BEIJING - China has attacked a bill going through Congress that could ulti­mately see TikTok banned in the US, accusing it of “unjustly” behaving like a “bandit”. The bill passed by the House of Representatives would give TikTok’s parent company six months to divest from the firm or face a ban on the app. It still faces an uphill battle in the Senate but President Joe Biden says he will sign it if it passes Congress. Beijing has vowed to take” necessary measures” to protect its in­terests. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, a Beijing-based firm registered in the Cayman Is­lands, US lawmakers have expressed concern about the app, saying the data of Americans potentially in Chinese hands makes it a national security risk. TikTok’s owners have rejected those accusations. In a rare show of bipartisanship on Wednes­day, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill, with 352 representa­tives voting in favour of the proposed law and 65 against. At a news confer­ence in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the vote on the bill “runs contrary to the principles of fair com­petition and justice”.”When someone sees a good thing another person has and tries to take it for themselves, this is entirely the logic of a bandit,” Mr Wang added. Another Chinese official, commerce ministry spokes­person He Yadong, said that China would “take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests”. Meanwhile, former Trea­sury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he was putting to­gether a team of investors to make a bid to buy TikTok. “It’s a great busi­ness,” he told CNBC. Whether he gets the chance will depend on the bill passing Congress and it is unclear whether it has enough support in the Senate. Republican Donald Trump has said he is now opposed, having previously backed a ban. After its passage in the House, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said that the bill would take “billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small busi­nesses”. “It will also put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and it will take away your TikTok,” Mr Chew said in a video posted on TikTok and on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Wednesday, several TikTok “cre­ators” told the BBC they feared for their livelihood and businesses if the bill becomes a law. “I buy items from small businesses and showcase them on my platform - I enhance them,” said Ophelia Nichols, an Alabama-based creator with more than 12m followers on the platform.