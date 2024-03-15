China provides relief aid for rain-hit people

ISLAMABAD - A donation ceremony for emergency aid provided by Chinese government to rain-hit areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan yesterday.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong handed USD 100,000 emergency cash assistance over to the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

“China hopes that this cash donation can provide timely and necessary assistance to the needy people,” a Chinese embassy statement said.

It added: “The Chinese Embassy, Consulates and Chinese enterprises in Pakistan have also taken active action, distributed 30,000 bottles of mineral water and 3,000 cans of food and other supplies to the people in Gwadar, and taken people into refuge at the Gwadar Faqur School built with China’s aid. In the near future, an additional RMB 500,000 in material assistance will be provided through the Consulate General in Karachi.”