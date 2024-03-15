Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese diplomat announces merit-cum-need scholarships

INP
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD   -   The Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren, has announced the launch of the China-Pakistan Friendship Merit-cum-Need Scholarship project for students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). 

This announcement was made during Mr. Zhao’s meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Deans, Directors, and alumni of Chinese universities, on his visit to the University.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan highlighted that 70 teachers from UAF have pursued higher education at universities in China. 

The UAF has initiated a Sino-Pak dual diploma program in modern agricultural technology in collaboration with Baillie College, China. Under this program, students will spend the first two years studying at UAF and their third year in China.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024