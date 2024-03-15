Chinese diplomat announces merit-cum-need scholarships

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren, has announced the launch of the China-Pakistan Friendship Merit-cum-Need Scholarship project for students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

This announcement was made during Mr. Zhao’s meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Deans, Directors, and alumni of Chinese universities, on his visit to the University.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan highlighted that 70 teachers from UAF have pursued higher education at universities in China.

The UAF has initiated a Sino-Pak dual diploma program in modern agricultural technology in collaboration with Baillie College, China. Under this program, students will spend the first two years studying at UAF and their third year in China.