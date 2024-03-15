Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrangements

SUKKUR - The divi­sional commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrange­ments made by the district administration for the provi­sion of essential food items to the citizens at reasonable rates. He inquired about the quality of food items from the visitors. Deputy Com­missioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar and other senior officials were also present. The commissioner was briefed about the chain of demand and supply in Ramazan bazaars including proper sitting arrangements for women and senior citi­zens besides the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure the safety and security of vis­itors as well as stallholders. The deputy commissioner said the Ramazan bazaars had been set up to facilitate the citizens to get all eatables and daily-use commodities on subsidized rates. He said according to the price com­parison, there was a huge difference in prices between the open market and Rama­zan bazaars. He said people had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements to make available vegetables, pulses, fruits, drinks, sugar, flour, and other items in the bazaars. He said special teams had also been consti­tuted to keep a vigil on profi­teers. Abbasi directed that foolproof security arrange­ments be ensured at Rama­zan bazaars