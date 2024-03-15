CPEC Revival

After languishing in executive limbo, CPEC is set to make a well-deserved return as the government has indicated its intent to establish five new econom­ic corridors – referring to sub-projects under CPEC With Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s recent directive to expe­dite the implementation of these corridors, we can expect work to continue on what was once the crown jewel in PML-N’s developmental crown.

More than simple infrastructure, these projects are life­lines of growth, promising job creation, innovation, con­nectivity, and sustainable development. By establishing avenues of growth, employment, innovation, green ener­gy, and inclusive regional development, Pakistan can lay down a blueprint for a transformative future.

The resurgence of CPEC in Pakistan is nothing short of a comeback story. After weathering storms of political up­heaval and uncertainty for the past few years, we seem to finally be back on track, steering towards further economic opportunities. Political fragility and increased interference in civilian administrations added to the stumbles of our past and created a sense of hesitation in our CPEC projects.

Such projects become more exigent given the volatile global political atmosphere. Maintaining strong relations with our long-standing allies is crucial, and the oppor­tunity to form new connections through economic links cannot be ignored.

However, implementation is key. We cannot afford bu­reaucratic red tape or sluggish progress. It is time for action and collaboration to turn these plans into reali­ty. The success of these corridors hinges not just on vi­sion but on execution through transparent governance and streamlined processes.