Friday, March 15, 2024
Crackdown on profiteering traders in Mitiari

APP
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The district administration of Mitiari has initiated a series of actions to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Dep­uty Commissioner Lal Dino Mangi instructed the officers of revenue and price control departments to conduct vis­its to markets in Mitiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Odero Lal Station, Khaiber, Bhitt Shah and oth­er various locations. During these visits, fines totaling Rs. 23,000 were imposed on trad­ers who violated official pric­es, while several hotels were sealed and warnings were is­sued to them.

According to reports re­ceived by the Deputy Com­missioner’s office regard­ing these actions, Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Assistant Com­missioner Hala Abid Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund led teams that inspected 125 shops, stalls and outlets across the district over the two days of Ramazan

APP

