Cricket commentator Umar Qureshi remembered

On the 19th death anniversary of the esteemed cricket commentator Umar Qureshi, cricket enthusiasts and admirers fondly remember his contributions to the sport. Umar Qureshi, a renowned figure in the world of cricket commentary, journalism, and writing, passed away on March 14, 2005, at the age of 77. His demise marked the loss of a distinguished personality who left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Born in 1928, Umar Qureshi led a multifaceted career, excelling in various fields such as journalism, advertising, and aviation. However, it was his unwavering passion for cricket that truly defined his life's work. His career spanned roles as a journalist for prominent publications like Dawn, The Pakistan Times, Morning News, and The Guardian, London. Qureshi's articulate and insightful writings on cricket captivated readers, earning him widespread recognition and admiration.

Notably, Qureshi's expertise extended beyond the written word, as he established himself as a distinguished cricket commentator. His eloquent and engaging commentary brought cricket matches to life on radio and television, enchanting audiences for generations. Despite never having played first-class or Test cricket himself, Qureshi's profound understanding and knowledge of the game earned him acclaim as an exceptional commentator.

During Pakistan's early tours to England, Qureshi shared the Test Match Special commentary box, leaving an indelible impression with his lively and witty commentary. He was regarded as the voice of Asian sport, contributing significantly to the dissemination of cricketing knowledge and insights.

In recognition of his immense contributions to cricket, the media center at Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium bears his name, honoring his legacy in the sport. Moreover, Qureshi's involvement in the International Cricket Council panel underscored his influence on the global cricketing landscape.

Umar Qureshi's passing on March 14, 2005, was mourned by cricket enthusiasts worldwide, marking the end of an era in cricket commentary. However, his legacy lives on through his enduring contributions to the sport. In 2001, he was honored with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, further commemorating his invaluable service to cricket and journalism. As the cricketing community reflects on his legacy on his 19th death anniversary, Umar Qureshi's passion for the game and his enduring impact continue to inspire generations of cricket lovers.