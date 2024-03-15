DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khair­pur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Thursday made a surprise visit to various markets and checked the violations of Ehtaram-e-Ramazan Ordi­nance, non-sticking of price list at prominent place and charging additional price of essential items. He directed the Assistant Commission­ers (AC) to ensure sale of edible items at economical rates at Ramazan bazaars. Taking notice of the sale of flour at higher than the noti­fied price, he sought a report from the concerned officers. Fawad said that no compro­mise will be made in imple­mentation of price control mechanisms across the dis­trict. He mentioned that the persons involved in fleec­ing the consumers would be dealt with an iron hand.