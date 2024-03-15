Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Narowal visits markets

Agencies
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NAROWAL  -  Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza has issued instructions to the price magistrates to be active in ensuring supply of food items to the public at reasonable prices dur­ing the blessed month of Ramazan. In this regard, the DC visited various markets of the city and re­viewed quality and prices of commodities. The rate lists issued by the govern­ment were checked at the shops. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers who did not display rate lists and violated official rates. Clear instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner to shop­keepers to remove goods placed outside their shops.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024