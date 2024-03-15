DC Narowal visits markets

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza has issued instructions to the price magistrates to be active in ensuring supply of food items to the public at reasonable prices dur­ing the blessed month of Ramazan. In this regard, the DC visited various markets of the city and re­viewed quality and prices of commodities. The rate lists issued by the govern­ment were checked at the shops. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers who did not display rate lists and violated official rates. Clear instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner to shop­keepers to remove goods placed outside their shops.