DG SFA visits dairy laboratory

KARACHI - Director General Sindh Food Author­ity (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hus­sain on Thursday inspected the dairy laboratory estab­lished at Liaquatabad here with the support of the Re­tailers Association with an aim to test the quality of milk. Meanwhile, the DG SFA had a meeting with of­fice bearers of the Kara­chi Association of Sweets, Nimco, and Bakers at SFA office. The President of the Association Sheikh Muham­mad Tahseen and others were also present on the occasion. The office bearers of the association also as­sured the implementation of the Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) of SFA. Talking on this occasion, Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people associated with sweets, nimco, and baking businesses should follow hygiene principles, other­wise action would be taken against the violators as per the law. Meanwhile, Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Thursday met Di­rector General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain here. Secretary Food Nasir Abbas Soomro and other officers were also present on this occasion.