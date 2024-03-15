Friday, March 15, 2024
DGRE provides 1,196 teachers in 598 madrassahs, books to around 57,000 students

APP
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Ministry of Fed­eral Education and Professional Training has so far provided 1,196 teachers in 598 madrassahs and books to 56,710 students study­ing in madrassahs for supporting them in imparting contemporary education. According to official documents available with APP, the curriculum for grades 1 to 8 was notified in 2022 while the curricu­lum for grades 9 to 12 was notified on June 14, 2023, and shared with the DGRE. The implementation may start accordingly. As per docu­ment, DGRE has registered 16,646 madrassahs all over the country so far, while 1,196 teachers provided to 598 madrassahs (2 teachers per Madrasah) to support them in imparting contemporary educa­tion. The registration process was held here in head office and 16 regional offices all over Pakistan including GB & AJK. The DGRE has implemented National Curricu­lum of Pakistan in 85 madrassahs, provided free Books to 56,710 students studying in madrassahs, while thirty-six (36) sessions of Paigham-e-Pakistan conducted in different provinces.

APP

