DGRE provides 1,196 teachers in 598 madrassahs, books to around 57,000 students

ISLAMABAD - Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has so far provided 1,196 teachers in 598 madrassahs and books to 56,710 students studying in madrassahs for supporting them in imparting contemporary education. According to official documents available with APP, the curriculum for grades 1 to 8 was notified in 2022 while the curriculum for grades 9 to 12 was notified on June 14, 2023, and shared with the DGRE. The implementation may start accordingly. As per document, DGRE has registered 16,646 madrassahs all over the country so far, while 1,196 teachers provided to 598 madrassahs (2 teachers per Madrasah) to support them in imparting contemporary education. The registration process was held here in head office and 16 regional offices all over Pakistan including GB & AJK. The DGRE has implemented National Curriculum of Pakistan in 85 madrassahs, provided free Books to 56,710 students studying in madrassahs, while thirty-six (36) sessions of Paigham-e-Pakistan conducted in different provinces.