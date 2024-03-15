Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While cold weather will prevail in the northern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms with snow over mountains occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained in other parts of the country.