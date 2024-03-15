Dues of Rs10.5b to be paid to retired officers, employees of KMC: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that dues of Rs 10.5 billion have to be paid to the retired officers and other employees of the KMC and District Municipal Corpora­tions. Barrister Murtaza Wahab ex­pressed these views while address­ing the dues distribution ceremony for retired officers and employees, said a statement on Thursday.

A total of 763 such employees who retired from service during the peri­od from 2011 to 2017 are being paid more than 50 crore rupees today and this process will continue, he said. PPP is for the people and will con­tinue to serve the people, he added.

Municipal Commissioner S. M Afzal Zaidi, President of People’s Labour’s Bureau Karachi Aslam Samoon, May­or Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muham­mad, Juman Darwan, Financial Advi­sor KMC Imtiaz Abro, Director Wel­fare Mahmood Baig, local leaders and heads of various departments of KMC were also present on this occasion. President of People’s Labor Bureau Aslam Samu also addressed the cer­emony. The Mayor Karachi said that the arrears of the officers and em­ployees are their right to receive. The cabinet has approved a package of Rs 1.4 billion to pay the dues of KMC employees, he added. He said that all the officers and employees working in KMC are ours and we will fully sup­port them. Mayor Karachi said that for many years the employees were waiting for the payment of their dues and, today we have ended their wait­ing and have paid all the dues.

In response to the question of me­dia representatives, Mayor Karachi said that work is going on in Kara­chi on several development projects, Malir Expressway is a big project, af­ter its completion, people will get an alternative route to Shahar-e- Faisal, a flyover is being built on Korangi Causeway , drain construction is be­ing completed in Scheme 33, sewer­age system is being upgraded in Essa Nagri, Quaidabad Poultry bridge is old. He said that we have made a scheme and with the repair of this bridge another new four-lane bridge will be constructed along with it. In this way the eight-lane bridge will be available for traffic. Regarding Eid-ul-Azha, the council of KMC has passed a resolution, he said.

The Mayor Karachi, in response to a question, said that a family used to live on an 80-yard plot in the old city area or Ram Swami, now six-storey build­ings have been erected at the same place which has affected the sewage system in this area. He said that sew­age is discharged through 19 pump­ing stations. The city conditions will get better if civic bodies are allowed to work freely, we are committed to make Karachi even better, he said.