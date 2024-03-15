Friday, March 15, 2024
Elton John is adjusting to no longer touring after 50 years

News Desk
March 15, 2024
LONDON   -  Elton John may have stopped touring, but he’s still keeping busy. The legendary singer, 76, recently talked to “Extra” about his current life, eight months after John’s farewell concert was held at Los Angeles landmark Dodger Stadium. “After you run around the world non­stop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now,” John told the outlet. He’s been enjoying life at home with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons. “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that,” John said. “I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We’re spend­ing more time with our kids.” John is still working, even though he’s not hitting the road. He’s told “Extra” he has two new musicals in the works, one on the late Tammy Faye Bakker that is heading to Broadway, as well an adaptation of “The Devil Wears Pra­da” with Vanessa Williams starring as Miranda Priestly.

News Desk

