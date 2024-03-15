EOC head calls for strong steps to eradicate polio

LAHORE - Head of the polio programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal has called upon district health au­thorities to give complete owner­ship to polio eradication, saying laid back approach shown by the health administrations during the polio campaigns will not be tolerated. The EOC coordinator was chairing a February post-campaign review meeting held on Thursday. Chief Executive Officers of 36 districts alongwith other key health officials as well as partners’ staff joined the meeting via a video link. The EOC coordi­nator expressed con­cerns over below qual­ity microplans as well as unplanned training sessions held to orient polio teams. Raising concern about com­placency shown by district health authorities, the EOC coordinator highlighted that micro­plans need to be updated regularly so that every child is reached dur­ing polio campaigns. He called upon the CEOs to take personal interest in pre-campaign preparations about polio campaigns. “Attention needs to be paid to planning the training sessions to ensure that no untrained team member is deployed during the campaign”. the EOC head un­derlined. “All those officers not seri­ous about polio eradication should think something else. Deputy Com­missioners need to be informed re­garding the performance of the dis­trict health administrations in polio campaigns”, he added. During the meeting, the EOC coordinator was briefed on field validation of polio campaign data. The EOC coordina­tor showed displeasure about data quality on coverage of children. He laid emphasis on data quality and directed health officials that work­ers showing laxity in data quality needed to be taken to task. “While world watches us closely and waits for polio eradication, virus contin­ues to be detected in major cities. Instead of cutting a sorry figure, we need to improve our performance. Laid back approach will not be toler­ated”, he instructed. The EOC coor­dinator also reviewed data on zero doze children identified in the polio campaigns and directed districts to enter the statistics in the system in two days. During the review the EOC coordinator was briefed on vaccine use as well as wastage rate. He called upon district adminis­trations to use polio vaccine judiciously by avoiding under usage as well as wastage. Laying stress on quality assur­ance of polio campaigns, the EOC head informed the participants that quality assurance indi­cators of the polio campaigns have been further tightened. “There will be no intermediate results. It will be either green or red. No yellow ar­eas”, he highlighted. The EOC head disclosed that Punjab was planning a campaign to respond to polio virus detection in environmental sam­ples. “The campaign scope is being finalized but the districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Okara, Kasur, and some union councils of Rahim yar Khan as well as Rajan­pur”, he disclosed. The response to the samples will be followed by an SNIDs in selected districts in April, Mr Afzaal said. The EOC coordina­tor urged districts to focus on tran­sit points as virus was moving with families. He reiterated that districts where transit points are located needed to scale up monitoring of these points and ensure every child is vaccinated.