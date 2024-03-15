FIA arrests 2 illegal travelers, 4 agents

FAISALABAD - The FIA Faisalabad arrested two illegal air travelers and four agents for using bogus documents. A spokesman said on Thursday that FIA Immigration team, on a tip-off, checked travelling documents of two air passengers, who were ready to proceed to Bosnia through air flight No. FZ-356 from Faisalabad International Airport and found their visas bogus and counterfeit.
Therefore, the FIA team arrested their travelers and later on their indication their four agents were also nabbed. Among the accused included Yasin Afzal, Abdul Ahad, Fahad Ali, Muhammad Qadir, Nazim, Naveed Ahmad, etc. The FIA team shifted the accused to anti-human trafficking circle Faisalabad while further investigation was under progress, he added.
WASA OBSERVES PUNJAB CULTURE DAY
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has observed Punjab Culture Day on the direction of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, here on Thursday.
In this connection, a walk was taken out from WASA Head Office and a large number of WASA workers and officers participated in it. Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz led the walk by wearing traditional turban, Shalwar Kameez and Khussa to highlight the rich culture of Punjab.
The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and took a u-turn from Jail Road and after reaching WASA Head Office they culminated the rally.
Speaking on the occasion, the MD WASA said that Punjab culture is a sweet culture which is liked across the globe. He said that WASA staff actively participated in the culture day and displayed banners, flexes and steamers across the city to highlight Punjabi culture. The WASA officers also performed duties in their offices by wearing traditional dress to celebrate culture day, he added.
COMMENDATIONCERTIFICATESDISTRIBUTES AMONG RESCUE 1122 STAFF
District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal distributed commendation certificates among rescue staff in recognition of their excellent performance in the district. A certificate distribution ceremony was held at main Rescue 1122 station. The officer appreciated the performance of rescue staff and said that they were rendering services for a noble cause to save human beings and other living things during emergencies. Later, he also distributed certificates and urged the rescuers to perform duties more dedicatedly for bringing laurel for the department.