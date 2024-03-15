FIA arrests 2 illegal travelers, 4 agents

FAISALABAD - The FIA Faisalabad arrested two illegal air travelers and four agents for using bogus documents. A spokesman said on Thursday that FIA Immigration team, on a tip-off, checked travelling docu­ments of two air passengers, who were ready to proceed to Bosnia through air flight No. FZ-356 from Faisalabad International Airport and found their visas bogus and counterfeit.

Therefore, the FIA team arrested their travelers and later on their indication their four agents were also nabbed. Among the accused included Yasin Afzal, Abdul Ahad, Fahad Ali, Muham­mad Qadir, Nazim, Naveed Ahmad, etc. The FIA team shifted the accused to anti-human trafficking circle Faisalabad while further in­vestigation was under prog­ress, he added.

WASA OBSERVES PUNJAB CULTURE DAY

Water & Sanitation Agen­cy (WASA) has observed Punjab Culture Day on the direction of Chief Minis­ter (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, here on Thursday.

In this connection, a walk was taken out from WASA Head Office and a large number of WASA workers and officers participated in it. Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz led the walk by wearing traditional turban, Shalwar Kameez and Khus­sa to highlight the rich cul­ture of Punjab.

The participants hold­ing banners and placards marched on various roads and took a u-turn from Jail Road and after reaching WASA Head Office they cul­minated the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD WASA said that Pun­jab culture is a sweet cul­ture which is liked across the globe. He said that WASA staff actively partici­pated in the culture day and displayed banners, flexes and steamers across the city to highlight Punjabi culture. The WASA officers also per­formed duties in their of­fices by wearing traditional dress to celebrate culture day, he added.

COMMENDATIONCERTIFICATESDISTRIBUTES AMONG RESCUE 1122 STAFF

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal dis­tributed commendation cer­tificates among rescue staff in recognition of their excellent performance in the district. A certificate distribution cer­emony was held at main Res­cue 1122 station. The officer appreciated the performance of rescue staff and said that they were rendering services for a noble cause to save hu­man beings and other living things during emergencies. Later, he also distributed cer­tificates and urged the rescu­ers to perform duties more dedicatedly for bringing lau­rel for the department.