Fire erupts in Saddar bazaar

March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A fire broke out in a mobile shop near Bilor Plaza Saddar Bazaar. Rescue 1122 official confirmed the incident here on Thursday.

The fire erupted due to short circuit, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said.

As soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the accident site.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. There was no casualty in the fire, Rescue 1122 official said.

The firefighters professionally controlled the fire within 30 minutes, Rescue 1122 official said.

