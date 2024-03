KARACHI - The Sindh Police arrested five out­laws including an injured rob­ber during separate actions in Karachi and Shikarpur on Thursday. According to de­tails, the AVCC Police during a crackdown in Karachi nabbed four wanted criminals after exchange of fire while their two accomplices managed to escape. A robber was in­jured and held with arms and looted after exchange of fire in Shikarpur while his cohort managed to escape.