French delegation visits Alhamra

LAHORE - A delegation from France, comprising Michel Goulpie and Guy-Alain LAFONT de SENTENAC, visited the Alhamra Arts Centre and Alhamra Art Museum to explore cultural treasures of La­hore. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, accompanied by Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, warmly welcomed the guests. The French delegates embarked on a tour of the Alhamra’s Complex, immersing them­selves in the rich tapestry of art and heritage. From the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to the Alhamra Art Gallery and the Alhamra Art Museum, they marveled at the diverse artis­tic expressions that adorn the city’s cultural landscape. During their visit, the Alhamra chairman highlighted the council’s commitment to promote cultural exchanges and fostering mu­tual understanding between nations. He emphasised the significance of art in transcending borders and build­ing bridges between diverse cultures. The delegation expressed admiration for the exquisite masterpieces housed within the Alhamra Art Museum, re­flecting on the vibrant cultural heri­tage of Punjab. They also lauded the efforts of the Alhamra Arts Council in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich artistic legacy. The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides ex­pressing a shared desire to strengthen cultural ties and facilitate further col­laboration in the future. The delega­tion departed with a newfound appre­ciation for Lahore’s cultural vibrancy and a deepened understanding of its artistic heritage.