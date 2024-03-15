GKI launches fruit tree plantation

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Arbor Day, also known as National Tree Planting Day, was celebrated at the Karot Hydro Power Project (KHPP) with a tree plantation drive focusing on fruit trees, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

In celebration of the Arbor Day, the CTGAAL and Karot Power Company (Pvt) Limited (KPCL) jointly launched the “Green Karot” initiative and planted 60 fruit trees at Karot HPP.

“The activity is a joint commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement,” as per an official statement.

CTGAAL is an investment holding company formed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and the China Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI).

The Arbor Day, which takes place every March 12 in China, is dedicated to promoting tree planting and environmental conservation. The China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (C-SAIL), has been making noteworthy contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community Investment Programs (CIP) in Pakistan.

Under the CIP, as part of the Karot HPP implementation, several projects have been completed and handed over to local authorities.

These initiatives comprise improvements in education and health facilities, the provision of recreational spaces, access to clean drinking water, enhanced infrastructure through road and bridge projects, and effective disaster relief programs.