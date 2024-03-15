Gold rates up by Rs250 to Rs228,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local mar­ket increased by Rs250 and was traded at Rs228,550 on Thursday as against its sale at Rs228,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams 24 kar­at gold also increased by Rs215 to Rs195,945 from Rs195,735, whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold in­creased to Rs179,616 from Rs179,420, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08, respectively. The price of gold in the international market in­creased by $9 and was trad­ed at $2,188 from $2,179.