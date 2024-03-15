Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates up by Rs250 to Rs228,550 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs250 to Rs228,550 per tola
Agencies
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local mar­ket increased by Rs250 and was traded at Rs228,550 on Thursday as against its sale at Rs228,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams 24 kar­at gold also increased by Rs215 to Rs195,945 from Rs195,735, whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold in­creased to Rs179,616 from Rs179,420, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08, respectively. The price of gold in the international market in­creased by $9 and was trad­ed at $2,188 from $2,179.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024