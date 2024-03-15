Govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to the “charter of economy and reconciliation” for fully restoring the political and economic stability in the country.

Speaking in a talk show on private media, the minister welcomed the active participation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the ongoing democratic process including the election of all the constitutional positions including the President and Prime Minister.

To a query, he said the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur held the other day in a pleasant environment and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The minister also hailed the subsequent joint media talk of the KPK chief minister and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal as a good initiative for democracy.

He also welcomed the coordination between the federation and the province. Tarar said it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had not only passionately advocated for the charter of economy among all the stakeholders but also for the charter of reconciliation.

Until or unless there was nothing anti-state, the matters should be resolved through reconciliation, he remarked.

He also regretted the violations of the law committed by the PTI while recalling the wrong precedents set by the party during its rule.

To a query, he said independent elected members were given three days to join a party in the House while the reserved seats were only allocated to the political parties of the House.

A party that had not participated in the election was not entitled to the reserved seats, he added. Had the independent candidates joined a party in the House, the situation would have been different, he said while asking whether the Sunni Ittehad Council had released any list of reserved seats before the election.

Sunni Unity Council had not secured any seat in the House, nor participated in the election, the minister noted. He said the government was committed to the right of freedom of expression and the national interests as well. There should be a code of conduct for social media platforms, he stressed.