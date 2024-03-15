Govt expedites implementation of 5Es framework

ISLAMABAD - Federal Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal presided over a meeting here Thursday to expedite the implementa­tion of the 5Es Framework.

According to press state­ment issued by the ministry, decision to organise one day workshop was made during the meeting with top officials of the ministry, to gather rec­ommendations from experts including from academia and the private sector.

Additionally, future agenda would also be devised for the implementation of the Export Energy, Equity, E-Pakistan and Environment (5Es) Frame­work so that long-term poli­cies can be formulated for im­plementation in these sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the previous government tenure, the Min­istry of Planning, under the leadership of Ahsan Iqbal had formulated 5Es Framework which was also approved by the National Economic Council (NEC). Speaking on the occa­sion, Ahsan Iqbal said that it was top responsibility of the Planning Commission to deter­mine the economic and devel­opmental priorities accurately.

He said that in order to move forward, there was need to in­crease revenues and boost ex­ports. Additionally, he empha­sised that traditional methods needed to be transcended for achieving progress on sustain­able grounds. He said that the entire Ministry of Planning will be shifted to a digital sys­tem in next six months, add­ing, it would fully activate the e-governance system.

Citing examples of Indian and Bangladesh, he reiterated that continuation of policies were prerequisites to lead the country towards stability and development. He said that Pakistan was currently facing economic challenges and high­lighted the need to increase revenues and exports. He said the principles of develop­ment have drastically changed worldwide as artificial intel­ligence, big data, and automa­tion are taking the entire sys­tem towards new stability.

He emphasised that desired results of progress and devel­opment could not be achieved through traditional methods. The minister stressed the im­portance of networking so that the best abilities of the entire nation can be utilised. He in­structed officials to ensure top-level efficiency. Ahsan di­rected officials to complete PC-1 in the Ministry of Plan­ning within 15 days, while also improving the monitoring system. He emphasised the urgent need to build a human resource base to the level of Dr Mahboob ul Haq and Sartaj Aziz for the best planning.