Govt will ensure provision of fertilizers on subsidized rates, says Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for Petroleum Musa­dik Malik on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a strategy for development of urban and rural centers across the country. He said as for development of rural cen­ters, farmers needed water, seeds and fertilizers, therefore the PM had decid­ed to ensure provision of fertilizers on subsidized rates to the farmer.

Secondly, the government will pro­vide imported seeds to the farmers so they can increase production. To resolve the issue of water, the govern­ment provide solar tube wells to the farmers meet the requirements of cul­tivation. He said if all these three ingre­dients are provided to the farmers, his growth will largely increase. He said the government will also encourage the farmers to make small agricultural in­dustrial farms and this would be a start of green revolution in the country. For urban centers, the prime minister has directed that the banks must be asked to provide small loans to youth and Small medium enterprises (SMS) for their businesses. He said the govern­ment has decided to organizes “Boot Camps” to train the fresh students coming out of the universities so they can compete at international level in field of artificial intelligence. The govt if required will invite master trainers from abroad to train the children, said Malik adding PM has strictly asked to make a sustainable progamme.

He said the government has decided to open schools following the model of Danish School to provide free of cost education to the intelligent stu­dents from poor segment of society. The government will send those bright students to the world’s top class uni­versities for education at government’s expense. Responding to a question, he said that the circular debt was 2310 billion rupees and there is no increase in the debt as off now and will remain the same by the end of the year. He said the government is working to decrease the cost of production of electricity to provide cheap electricity however an operation against power theft will be started to provide relief to the people.